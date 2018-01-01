Midnight Lizard
Browser extension with custom color schemes for all websites
Choose your mode
In addition to dark and night mode color schemes, Midnight Lizard has a wide range of light and colorful predefined color schemes and you can create your own.
Choose your colors
You can choose from a wide rage of predefined color schemes or create your own with any colors you want
Improve accessibility
You can choose from a wide range of predefined color schemes for accessibility or create your own by adjusting to your needs
Choose your schedule
You can specify when extension should be automatically activated and deactivated
Choose your device
Midnight Lizard can be used on all devices supported by Chromium-based browsers and Firefox browser
Protect your eyes
Protect your eyes by applying blue light filter at evening time to emulate natural sunlight patterns